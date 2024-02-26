Taylor, Jones lead South Carolina State over Maryland-Eastern Shore 64-56

ORANGEBURG, S.C. (AP) — Mitchel Taylor had 12 points, Drayton Jones scored 10 and South Carolina State defeated Maryland-Eastern Shore…

ORANGEBURG, S.C. (AP) — Mitchel Taylor had 12 points, Drayton Jones scored 10 and South Carolina State defeated Maryland-Eastern Shore 64-56 on Monday night.

Taylor added five rebounds for the Bulldogs (12-16, 7-4 Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference). Jones had five rebounds and blocked three shots.

Troy Hupstead led the Hawks (8-17, 3-8) with 23 points and six rebounds. Elijah Wilson and Devon Ellis both scored nine with Wilson adding six rebounds.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

