Taylor, Jones lead South Carolina State over Maryland-Eastern Shore 64-56

The Associated Press

February 26, 2024, 10:32 PM

ORANGEBURG, S.C. (AP) — Mitchel Taylor had 12 points, Drayton Jones scored 10 and South Carolina State defeated Maryland-Eastern Shore 64-56 on Monday night.

Taylor added five rebounds for the Bulldogs (12-16, 7-4 Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference). Jones had five rebounds and blocked three shots.

Troy Hupstead led the Hawks (8-17, 3-8) with 23 points and six rebounds. Elijah Wilson and Devon Ellis both scored nine with Wilson adding six rebounds.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

