Taylor and SIU-Edwardsville host Tennessee State

SIU-Edwardsville Cougars (16-12, 9-6 OVC) at Tennessee State Tigers (16-12, 9-6 OVC) Nashville, Tennessee; Saturday, 4:30 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK…

SIU-Edwardsville Cougars (16-12, 9-6 OVC) at Tennessee State Tigers (16-12, 9-6 OVC)

Nashville, Tennessee; Saturday, 4:30 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Tigers -1.5; over/under is 143.5

BOTTOM LINE: SIU-Edwardsville plays the Tennessee State Tigers after Ray’Sean Taylor scored 21 points in SIU-Edwardsville’s 78-77 victory against the Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles.

The Tigers have gone 10-3 in home games. Tennessee State is fifth in the OVC at limiting opponent scoring, allowing 70.2 points while holding opponents to 42.1% shooting.

The Cougars are 9-6 in OVC play. SIU-Edwardsville is 4-0 in one-possession games.

Tennessee State averages 72.9 points per game, 3.5 more points than the 69.4 SIU-Edwardsville gives up. SIU-Edwardsville averages 7.5 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.3 more made shots on average than the 6.2 per game Tennessee State gives up.

The Tigers and Cougars match up Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jaylen Jones is averaging 9.5 points for the Tigers. Jason Jitoboh is averaging 11.2 points and 5.1 rebounds while shooting 55.6% over the last 10 games for Tennessee State.

Damarco Minor is averaging 14.7 points, eight rebounds and 3.3 assists for the Cougars. Taylor is averaging 13.2 points and 3.8 rebounds while shooting 38.1% over the past 10 games for SIU-Edwardsville.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tigers: 7-3, averaging 66.6 points, 32.4 rebounds, 11.8 assists, 5.4 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 44.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.2 points per game.

Cougars: 6-4, averaging 73.0 points, 35.0 rebounds, 11.9 assists, 6.7 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 42.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.3 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.