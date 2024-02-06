Taylor and Georgia State host Louisiana

Georgia State Panthers (9-13, 4-7 Sun Belt) at Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns (15-8, 8-3 Sun Belt) Lafayette, Louisiana; Wednesday, 8 p.m.…

Georgia State Panthers (9-13, 4-7 Sun Belt) at Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns (15-8, 8-3 Sun Belt)

Lafayette, Louisiana; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Georgia State visits the Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns after Lucas Taylor scored 22 points in Georgia State’s 78-74 loss to the Troy Trojans.

The Ragin’ Cajuns are 9-1 on their home court. Louisiana ranks sixth in the Sun Belt in team defense, allowing 70.9 points while holding opponents to 45.4% shooting.

The Panthers are 4-7 in Sun Belt play. Georgia State is 5-4 in games decided by 10 points or more.

Louisiana makes 46.5% of its shots from the field this season, which is 3.3 percentage points higher than Georgia State has allowed to its opponents (43.2%). Georgia State has shot at a 44.0% clip from the field this season, 1.4 percentage points less than the 45.4% shooting opponents of Louisiana have averaged.

The Ragin’ Cajuns and Panthers square off Wednesday for the first time in Sun Belt play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kobe Julien is scoring 18.1 points per game with 4.8 rebounds and 1.4 assists for the Ragin’ Cajuns. Hosana Kitenge is averaging 15.1 points and 7.0 rebounds while shooting 57.0% over the past 10 games for Louisiana.

Taylor is averaging 14.8 points for the Panthers. Toneari Lane is averaging 13.9 points over the past 10 games for Georgia State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Ragin’ Cajuns: 8-2, averaging 78.4 points, 35.2 rebounds, 12.8 assists, 8.5 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 47.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.1 points per game.

Panthers: 3-7, averaging 76.4 points, 39.0 rebounds, 11.1 assists, 5.6 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 43.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.0 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

