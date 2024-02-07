Taylor and Georgia State host Louisiana

Georgia State Panthers (9-13, 4-7 Sun Belt) at Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns (15-8, 8-3 Sun Belt) Lafayette, Louisiana; Wednesday, 8 p.m.…

Georgia State Panthers (9-13, 4-7 Sun Belt) at Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns (15-8, 8-3 Sun Belt)

Lafayette, Louisiana; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Ragin’ Cajuns -8.5; over/under is 152

BOTTOM LINE: Georgia State faces the Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns after Lucas Taylor scored 22 points in Georgia State’s 78-74 loss to the Troy Trojans.

The Ragin’ Cajuns have gone 9-1 in home games. Louisiana averages 77.7 points and has outscored opponents by 6.8 points per game.

The Panthers are 4-7 against Sun Belt opponents. Georgia State is 2-8 against opponents over .500.

Louisiana averages 8.3 made 3-pointers per game, 1.6 more made shots than the 6.7 per game Georgia State allows. Georgia State has shot at a 44.0% clip from the field this season, 1.4 percentage points less than the 45.4% shooting opponents of Louisiana have averaged.

The Ragin’ Cajuns and Panthers face off Wednesday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kobe Julien is averaging 18.1 points for the Ragin’ Cajuns. Hosana Kitenge is averaging 15.1 points over the last 10 games for Louisiana.

Taylor is averaging 14.8 points for the Panthers. Toneari Lane is averaging 2.9 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Georgia State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Ragin’ Cajuns: 8-2, averaging 78.4 points, 35.2 rebounds, 12.8 assists, 8.5 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 47.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.1 points per game.

Panthers: 3-7, averaging 76.4 points, 39.0 rebounds, 11.1 assists, 5.6 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 43.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.0 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

