Tavarez scores 21, Delaware State tops Morgan State 80-58

The Associated Press

February 19, 2024, 10:06 PM

DOVER, Del. (AP) — Deywilk Tavarez scored 21 points to help Delaware State defeat Morgan State 80-58 on Monday night.

Tavarez shot 8 for 11, including 3 for 4 from 3-point range, for the Hornets (12-13, 5-4 Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference). Martez Robinson finished with 16 points, 10 rebounds and three steals. Jevin Muniz scored 14.

Will Thomas and Kameron Hobbs both scored 11 to lead the Bears (9-16, 5-4) with 11 points. Hobbs added three steals.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

