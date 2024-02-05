Tavarez leads Delaware State against Howard after 20-point game

Howard Bison (9-14, 3-3 MEAC) at Delaware State Hornets (10-12, 3-3 MEAC) Dover, Delaware; Monday, 7:30 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK…

Howard Bison (9-14, 3-3 MEAC) at Delaware State Hornets (10-12, 3-3 MEAC)

Dover, Delaware; Monday, 7:30 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bison -1; over/under is 141.5

BOTTOM LINE: Delaware State hosts the Howard Bison after Deywilk Tavarez scored 20 points in Delaware State’s 65-64 loss to the Norfolk State Spartans.

The Hornets are 5-4 on their home court. Delaware State ranks second in the MEAC with 10.0 offensive rebounds per game led by Wesley Oba averaging 2.7.

The Bison are 3-3 against MEAC opponents. Howard averages 14.4 turnovers per game and is 2-4 when winning the turnover battle.

Delaware State averages 70.7 points per game, 5.2 fewer points than the 75.9 Howard allows. Howard averages 75.0 points per game, 3.4 more than the 71.6 Delaware State allows to opponents.

The Hornets and Bison square off Monday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Martez Robinson is shooting 43.2% and averaging 16.4 points for the Hornets. Jevin Muniz is averaging 14.3 points over the last 10 games for Delaware State.

Bryce Harris is averaging 15.9 points and 7.3 rebounds for the Bison. Seth Towns is averaging 14.6 points over the last 10 games for Howard.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hornets: 4-6, averaging 64.1 points, 33.8 rebounds, 11.1 assists, 6.9 steals and 1.5 blocks per game while shooting 40.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.4 points per game.

Bison: 5-5, averaging 71.7 points, 36.6 rebounds, 13.9 assists, 6.2 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 43.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.5 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.