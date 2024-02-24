Live Radio
Tate puts up 25, Appalachian State defeats Marshall 65-58

The Associated Press

February 24, 2024, 8:37 PM

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (AP) — Myles Tate had 25 points in Appalachian State’s 65-58 win over Marshall on Saturday night.

Tate added six rebounds and five assists for the Mountaineers (24-5, 14-2 Sun Belt Conference). Donovan Gregory added 15 points and eight rebounds. Terence Harcum finished with 12 points.

The Thundering Herd (12-17, 7-9) were led in scoring by Kevon Voyles and Kamdyn Curfman, both with 19 points and two steals.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

