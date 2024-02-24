Tate puts up 25, Appalachian State defeats Marshall 65-58

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (AP) — Myles Tate had 25 points in Appalachian State’s 65-58 win over Marshall on Saturday night. Tate…

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (AP) — Myles Tate had 25 points in Appalachian State’s 65-58 win over Marshall on Saturday night.

Tate added six rebounds and five assists for the Mountaineers (24-5, 14-2 Sun Belt Conference). Donovan Gregory added 15 points and eight rebounds. Terence Harcum finished with 12 points.

The Thundering Herd (12-17, 7-9) were led in scoring by Kevon Voyles and Kamdyn Curfman, both with 19 points and two steals.

