Tarleton State takes on Utah Tech after Barnes’ 33-point showing

Tarleton State Texans (20-7, 13-3 WAC) at Utah Tech Trailblazers (10-17, 6-10 WAC)

Saint George, Utah; Thursday, 9 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Texans -3; over/under is 143.5

BOTTOM LINE: Tarleton State takes on the Utah Tech Trailblazers after Devon Barnes scored 33 points in Tarleton State’s 82-65 victory over the Cal Baptist Lancers.

The Trailblazers are 6-5 in home games. Utah Tech is 4-7 when it turns the ball over less than its opponents and averages 15.1 turnovers per game.

The Texans are 13-3 in conference play. Tarleton State is 6-2 in games decided by less than 4 points.

Utah Tech’s average of 6.6 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.2 fewer made shots on average than the 6.8 per game Tarleton State gives up. Tarleton State averages 5.7 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.8 fewer made shots on average than the 7.5 per game Utah Tech gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Noa Gonsalves is shooting 39.3% from beyond the arc with 2.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Trailblazers, while averaging 12 points. Jaylen Searles is shooting 46.2% and averaging 13.2 points over the past 10 games for Utah Tech.

LAST 10 GAMES: Trailblazers: 3-7, averaging 70.5 points, 34.1 rebounds, 11.9 assists, 5.8 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 45.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.7 points per game.

Texans: 9-1, averaging 77.7 points, 32.3 rebounds, 13.8 assists, 9.4 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 46.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.6 points.

