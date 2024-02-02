Tarleton State hosts SFA after Beaubrun’s 22-point showing

Stephen F. Austin Lumberjacks (13-8, 6-4 WAC) at Tarleton State Texans (14-7, 7-3 WAC) Stephenville, Texas; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST…

Stephen F. Austin Lumberjacks (13-8, 6-4 WAC) at Tarleton State Texans (14-7, 7-3 WAC)

Stephenville, Texas; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: SFA plays the Tarleton State Texans after Jalil Beaubrun scored 22 points in SFA’s 77-72 win over the Utah Valley Wolverines.

The Texans are 7-2 on their home court. Tarleton State is third in the WAC with 10.7 offensive rebounds per game led by Kiandre Gaddy averaging 4.2.

The ‘Jacks are 6-4 in WAC play. SFA is the top team in the WAC with 38.2 points per game in the paint led by Sadaidriene Hall averaging 6.5.

Tarleton State makes 44.5% of its shots from the field this season, which is 3.4 percentage points higher than SFA has allowed to its opponents (41.1%). SFA scores 11.2 more points per game (78.2) than Tarleton State gives up (67.0).

TOP PERFORMERS: Jakorie Smith is averaging 15.1 points and 1.5 steals for the Texans. Lue Williams is averaging 14.1 points over the last 10 games for Tarleton State.

Latrell Jossell averages 1.6 made 3-pointers per game for the ‘Jacks, scoring 10.3 points while shooting 37.2% from beyond the arc. Kyle Hayman is shooting 46.2% and averaging 11.5 points over the past 10 games for SFA.

LAST 10 GAMES: Texans: 6-4, averaging 70.2 points, 33.5 rebounds, 13.3 assists, 7.1 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 44.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.6 points per game.

‘Jacks: 7-3, averaging 82.2 points, 37.9 rebounds, 14.6 assists, 9.1 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 47.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.7 points.

