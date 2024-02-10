Tankersley leads Detroit Mercy against Northern Kentucky after 29-point game

Detroit Mercy Titans (0-25, 0-14 Horizon League) at Northern Kentucky Norse (12-12, 7-6 Horizon League) Highland Heights, Kentucky; Saturday, 4…

Detroit Mercy Titans (0-25, 0-14 Horizon League) at Northern Kentucky Norse (12-12, 7-6 Horizon League)

Highland Heights, Kentucky; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Norse -13.5; over/under is 144

BOTTOM LINE: Detroit Mercy visits the Northern Kentucky Norse after Marcus Tankersley scored 29 points in Detroit Mercy’s 92-85 loss to the Wright State Raiders.

The Norse are 9-3 on their home court. Northern Kentucky ranks fourth in the Horizon League with 13.9 assists per game led by Michael Bradley averaging 4.5.

The Titans are 0-14 in Horizon League play. Detroit Mercy is 0-18 in games decided by at least 10 points.

Northern Kentucky is shooting 45.7% from the field this season, 3.2 percentage points lower than the 48.9% Detroit Mercy allows to opponents. Detroit Mercy averages 64.5 points per game, 8.4 fewer points than the 72.9 Northern Kentucky gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Marques Warrick is shooting 30.1% from beyond the arc with 2.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Norse, while averaging 19.2 points. Bradley is averaging 11.7 points and 4.8 assists over the past 10 games for Northern Kentucky.

Jayden Stone averages 2.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Titans, scoring 20.3 points while shooting 30.4% from beyond the arc. Tankersley is averaging 19 points over the past 10 games for Detroit Mercy.

LAST 10 GAMES: Norse: 5-5, averaging 76.1 points, 35.7 rebounds, 13.6 assists, 9.1 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 45.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.3 points per game.

Titans: 0-10, averaging 70.3 points, 26.0 rebounds, 11.2 assists, 7.8 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 42.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 85.0 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

