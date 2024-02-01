Tandy leads Jacksonville State against UTEP after 25-point game

Jacksonville State Gamecocks (11-10, 3-3 CUSA) at UTEP Miners (11-10, 2-4 CUSA) El Paso, Texas; Thursday, 9 p.m. EST FANDUEL…

Jacksonville State Gamecocks (11-10, 3-3 CUSA) at UTEP Miners (11-10, 2-4 CUSA)

El Paso, Texas; Thursday, 9 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Miners -4; over/under is 130

BOTTOM LINE: Jacksonville State visits the UTEP Miners after KyKy Tandy scored 25 points in Jacksonville State’s 73-62 win over the Liberty Flames.

The Miners are 10-2 in home games. UTEP is fifth in the CUSA with 13.0 assists per game led by Zid Powell averaging 2.9.

The Gamecocks are 3-3 in CUSA play. Jacksonville State is 5-5 when it turns the ball over less than its opponents and averages 12.9 turnovers per game.

UTEP averages 73.6 points, 9.7 more per game than the 63.9 Jacksonville State gives up. Jacksonville State averages 5.5 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.1 more makes per game than UTEP allows.

The Miners and Gamecocks match up Thursday for the first time in CUSA play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tae Hardy is shooting 40.7% and averaging 15.3 points for the Miners. Corey Camper Jr. is averaging 0.8 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for UTEP.

Tandy is scoring 19.0 points per game and averaging 2.7 rebounds for the Gamecocks. Juwan Perdue is averaging 0.7 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Jacksonville State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Miners: 5-5, averaging 67.7 points, 27.5 rebounds, 9.5 assists, 12.1 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 43.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.3 points per game.

Gamecocks: 7-3, averaging 75.2 points, 38.5 rebounds, 11.8 assists, 6.6 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 50.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.1 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.