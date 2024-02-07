Tandy and the Jacksonville State Gamecocks host conference foe Sam Houston

Sam Houston Bearkats (13-10, 6-2 CUSA) at Jacksonville State Gamecocks (11-12, 3-5 CUSA) Jacksonville, Alabama; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Sam Houston Bearkats (13-10, 6-2 CUSA) at Jacksonville State Gamecocks (11-12, 3-5 CUSA)

Jacksonville, Alabama; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: KyKy Tandy and the Jacksonville State Gamecocks host Davon Barnes and the Sam Houston Bearkats.

The Gamecocks have gone 6-4 in home games. Jacksonville State is 5-6 when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents and averages 12.7 turnovers per game.

The Bearkats are 6-2 in conference matchups. Sam Houston is sixth in the CUSA scoring 71.3 points per game and is shooting 40.8%.

Jacksonville State’s average of 5.3 made 3-pointers per game is 1.9 fewer made shots on average than the 7.2 per game Sam Houston allows. Sam Houston has shot at a 40.8% clip from the field this season, 1.2 percentage points below the 42.0% shooting opponents of Jacksonville State have averaged.

The matchup Thursday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Quincy Clark is averaging 8.9 points for the Gamecocks. Tandy is averaging 19.7 points over the last 10 games for Jacksonville State.

Jaden Ray is averaging 6.6 points and four assists for the Bearkats. Barnes is averaging 14.2 points over the last 10 games for Sam Houston.

LAST 10 GAMES: Gamecocks: 5-5, averaging 73.3 points, 36.1 rebounds, 11.7 assists, 7.4 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 49.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.5 points per game.

Bearkats: 7-3, averaging 71.7 points, 42.0 rebounds, 12.4 assists, 5.9 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 42.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.1 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

