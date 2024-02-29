Tandy and Jacksonville State host UTEP

UTEP Miners (13-15, 4-9 CUSA) at Jacksonville State Gamecocks (14-14, 6-7 CUSA) Jacksonville, Alabama; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK…

UTEP Miners (13-15, 4-9 CUSA) at Jacksonville State Gamecocks (14-14, 6-7 CUSA)

Jacksonville, Alabama; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Gamecocks -4.5; over/under is 134

BOTTOM LINE: Jacksonville State hosts the UTEP Miners after KyKy Tandy scored 20 points in Jacksonville State’s 77-75 victory against the Florida International Panthers.

The Gamecocks have gone 8-5 at home. Jacksonville State ranks third in the CUSA with 9.9 offensive rebounds per game led by Brad Lewis averaging 6.0.

The Miners are 4-9 in CUSA play. UTEP averages 73.1 points and has outscored opponents by 3.2 points per game.

Jacksonville State scores 70.4 points per game, 0.5 more points than the 69.9 UTEP allows. UTEP has shot at a 44.0% clip from the field this season, 1.7 percentage points greater than the 42.3% shooting opponents of Jacksonville State have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tandy is shooting 42.1% and averaging 17.8 points for the Gamecocks. Marcellus Brigham Jr. is averaging 1.1 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Jacksonville State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Gamecocks: 4-6, averaging 68.2 points, 36.6 rebounds, 10.1 assists, 7.1 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 43.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.1 points per game.

Miners: 3-7, averaging 70.4 points, 34.5 rebounds, 12.7 assists, 11.9 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 40.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.8 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

