Talford, Winthrop Eagles to host Broadnax and the South Carolina Upstate Spartans

South Carolina Upstate Spartans (9-18, 4-10 Big South) at Winthrop Eagles (16-12, 7-6 Big South)

Rock Hill, South Carolina; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Trae Broadnax and the South Carolina Upstate Spartans visit Kelton Talford and the Winthrop Eagles in Big South action.

The Eagles are 7-4 on their home court. Winthrop ranks fourth in the Big South with 8.9 offensive rebounds per game led by Talford averaging 2.1.

The Spartans are 4-10 against Big South opponents. South Carolina Upstate has a 3-5 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

Winthrop averages 77.7 points per game, 4.9 more points than the 72.8 South Carolina Upstate gives up. South Carolina Upstate has shot at a 44.4% clip from the field this season, 2.5 percentage points higher than the 41.9% shooting opponents of Winthrop have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Talford is averaging 14.3 points and 5.3 rebounds for the Eagles. KJ Doucet is averaging 12.5 points over the last 10 games for Winthrop.

Broadnax is averaging 14.3 points and 3.7 assists for the Spartans. Justin Bailey is averaging 13.2 points over the last 10 games for South Carolina Upstate.

LAST 10 GAMES: Eagles: 4-6, averaging 76.1 points, 31.9 rebounds, 11.5 assists, 6.0 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 47.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.0 points per game.

Spartans: 3-7, averaging 69.3 points, 31.0 rebounds, 10.3 assists, 6.5 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 44.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.4 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.