Live Radio
Home » College Basketball » Tait-Jones lead UC San…

Tait-Jones lead UC San Diego over UC Riverside 77-65

The Associated Press

February 23, 2024, 12:32 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

RIVERSIDE, Calif. (AP) — Aniwaniwa Tait-Jones scored 20 points and grabbed 13 rebounds as UC San Diego beat UC Riverside 77-65 on Thursday night.

Hayden Gray scored 16 points and added 10 rebounds, six assists, and three steals for the Tritons (18-9, 12-3 Big West Conference). Francis Nwaokorie also scored 16.

Kaleb Smith finished with 18 points and six rebounds for the Highlanders (12-16, 7-9). Barrington Hargress added 15 points and six assists. Nate Pickens had nine points, six rebounds and two steals.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

College Basketball | Other Sports News | Sports
Federal News Network Logo
Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up