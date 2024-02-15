Tait-Jones and UCSD host UCSB

UCSB Gauchos (13-10, 6-7 Big West) at UCSD Tritons (15-9, 9-3 Big West) San Diego; Thursday, 10 p.m. EST FANDUEL…

UCSB Gauchos (13-10, 6-7 Big West) at UCSD Tritons (15-9, 9-3 Big West)

San Diego; Thursday, 10 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Tritons -6; over/under is 144

BOTTOM LINE: UCSD takes on the UCSB Gauchos after Aniwaniwa Tait-Jones scored 24 points in UCSD’s 94-86 overtime loss to the Hawaii Rainbow Warriors.

The Tritons have gone 10-1 in home games. UCSD is eighth in the Big West with 7.6 offensive rebounds per game led by Emmanuel Tshimanga averaging 1.7.

The Gauchos are 6-7 in conference games. UCSB averages 12.9 turnovers per game and is 3-1 when winning the turnover battle.

UCSD averages 9.3 made 3-pointers per game, 2.8 more made shots than the 6.5 per game UCSB gives up. UCSB averages 8.2 more points per game (76.9) than UCSD allows (68.7).

TOP PERFORMERS: Bryce Pope is averaging 18.5 points for the Tritons. Tyler McGhie is averaging 3.2 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for UCSD.

Ajay Mitchell is averaging 20 points and four assists for the Gauchos. Yohan Traore is averaging 12.9 points over the last 10 games for UCSB.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tritons: 7-3, averaging 78.5 points, 33.1 rebounds, 13.3 assists, 6.5 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 48.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.5 points per game.

Gauchos: 6-4, averaging 73.0 points, 32.6 rebounds, 12.7 assists, 5.7 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 49.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.1 points.

