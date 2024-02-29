Tainamo leads Denver against UMKC after 22-point game

UMKC Kangaroos (14-15, 8-6 Summit League) at Denver Pioneers (15-14, 6-8 Summit League) Denver; Thursday, 9 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK…

UMKC Kangaroos (14-15, 8-6 Summit League) at Denver Pioneers (15-14, 6-8 Summit League)

Denver; Thursday, 9 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Pioneers -3.5; over/under is 154

BOTTOM LINE: Denver hosts the UMKC Kangaroos after Touko Tainamo scored 22 points in Denver’s 97-70 loss to the South Dakota State Jackrabbits.

The Pioneers are 10-3 on their home court. Denver is sixth in the Summit League with 23.4 defensive rebounds per game led by Tainamo averaging 5.7.

The Kangaroos are 8-6 against Summit League opponents. UMKC is ninth in the Summit League scoring 71.9 points per game and is shooting 42.8%.

Denver averages 83.9 points, 13.8 more per game than the 70.1 UMKC gives up. UMKC’s 42.8% shooting percentage from the field this season is 4.0 percentage points lower than Denver has allowed to its opponents (46.8%).

TOP PERFORMERS: Tommy Bruner is averaging 25.1 points and 4.4 assists for the Pioneers. Tainamo is averaging 16.1 points over the last 10 games for Denver.

LAST 10 GAMES: Pioneers: 3-7, averaging 81.3 points, 32.3 rebounds, 12.5 assists, 7.0 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 45.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 88.9 points per game.

Kangaroos: 7-3, averaging 72.2 points, 30.6 rebounds, 12.7 assists, 7.1 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 44.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.8 points.

