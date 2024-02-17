Tainamo and Denver host North Dakota State

North Dakota State Bison (13-13, 6-5 Summit League) at Denver Pioneers (14-13, 5-7 Summit League) Denver; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST…

North Dakota State Bison (13-13, 6-5 Summit League) at Denver Pioneers (14-13, 5-7 Summit League)

Denver; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Pioneers -2.5; over/under is 156.5

BOTTOM LINE: Denver hosts the North Dakota State Bison after Touko Tainamo scored 27 points in Denver’s 92-78 loss to the North Dakota Fightin’ Hawks.

The Pioneers are 9-3 on their home court. Denver is second in the Summit League in rebounding with 36.9 rebounds. Tainamo leads the Pioneers with 8.6 boards.

The Bison are 6-5 in Summit League play. North Dakota State ranks fifth in the Summit League scoring 32.7 points per game in the paint led by Andrew Morgan averaging 6.8.

Denver scores 84.7 points, 10.2 more per game than the 74.5 North Dakota State gives up. North Dakota State averages 8.1 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.4 more makes per game than Denver allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tommy Bruner is averaging 24.7 points and 4.6 assists for the Pioneers. Tainamo is averaging 16.0 points over the last 10 games for Denver.

Damari Wheeler-Thomas is averaging 11.3 points for the Bison. Boden Skunberg is averaging 16.9 points and 6.2 rebounds over the last 10 games for North Dakota State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Pioneers: 4-6, averaging 84.3 points, 32.9 rebounds, 14.2 assists, 6.9 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 46.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 87.1 points per game.

Bison: 6-4, averaging 76.0 points, 34.2 rebounds, 11.6 assists, 3.4 steals and 0.9 blocks per game while shooting 47.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.1 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.