Tabe leads South Alabama against Southern Miss after 35-point game

South Alabama Jaguars (13-14, 5-9 Sun Belt) at Southern Miss Golden Eagles (15-12, 8-6 Sun Belt) Hattiesburg, Mississippi; Thursday, 8…

South Alabama Jaguars (13-14, 5-9 Sun Belt) at Southern Miss Golden Eagles (15-12, 8-6 Sun Belt)

Hattiesburg, Mississippi; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: South Alabama visits the Southern Miss Golden Eagles after Samuel Tabe scored 35 points in South Alabama’s 76-73 loss to the Arkansas State Red Wolves.

The Golden Eagles have gone 10-2 at home. Southern Miss is 6-7 in games decided by at least 10 points.

The Jaguars are 5-9 in conference games. South Alabama has a 2-1 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

Southern Miss is shooting 42.5% from the field this season, 2.6 percentage points lower than the 45.1% South Alabama allows to opponents. South Alabama averages 73.4 points per game, 3.3 more than the 70.1 Southern Miss allows.

The Golden Eagles and Jaguars meet Thursday for the first time in Sun Belt play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Donovan Ivory is shooting 40.9% from beyond the arc with 1.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Golden Eagles, while averaging 13.1 points.

Julian Margrave averages 1.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Jaguars, scoring 7.0 points while shooting 41.1% from beyond the arc.

LAST 10 GAMES: Golden Eagles: 6-4, averaging 70.6 points, 35.9 rebounds, 12.1 assists, 6.0 steals and 5.0 blocks per game while shooting 43.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.2 points per game.

Jaguars: 4-6, averaging 72.2 points, 31.0 rebounds, 10.8 assists, 7.2 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 44.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.8 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.