Tabe and South Alabama host Arkansas State

South Alabama Jaguars (14-14, 6-9 Sun Belt) at Arkansas State Red Wolves (14-14, 9-6 Sun Belt)

Jonesboro, Arkansas; Saturday, 3:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: South Alabama plays the Arkansas State Red Wolves after Samuel Tabe scored 29 points in South Alabama’s 83-64 win against the Southern Miss Golden Eagles.

The Red Wolves are 9-3 in home games. Arkansas State ranks second in the Sun Belt with 11.2 offensive rebounds per game led by Izaiyah Nelson averaging 2.7.

The Jaguars have gone 6-9 against Sun Belt opponents. South Alabama is ninth in the Sun Belt scoring 32.1 points per game in the paint led by Isiah Gaiter averaging 6.0.

Arkansas State averages 9.9 made 3-pointers per game, 3.1 more made shots than the 6.8 per game South Alabama gives up. South Alabama has shot at a 44.1% rate from the field this season, 1.1 percentage points fewer than the 45.2% shooting opponents of Arkansas State have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Taryn Todd is scoring 12.8 points per game and averaging 3.3 rebounds for the Red Wolves. Julian Lual is averaging 1.5 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Arkansas State.

Marcus Millender is averaging 8.8 points and 3.4 assists for the Jaguars. Tabe is averaging 13.2 points over the last 10 games for South Alabama.

LAST 10 GAMES: Red Wolves: 7-3, averaging 81.9 points, 38.4 rebounds, 13.5 assists, 5.8 steals and 4.9 blocks per game while shooting 45.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.8 points per game.

Jaguars: 4-6, averaging 73.1 points, 31.2 rebounds, 11.0 assists, 7.0 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 44.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.1 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

