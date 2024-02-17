Tabbs leads Morgan State over Maryland-Eastern Shore 70-65

BALTIMORE (AP) — Wynston Tabbs scored 14 points to help Morgan State defeat Maryland-Eastern Shore 70-65 on Saturday night. Tabbs…

BALTIMORE (AP) — Wynston Tabbs scored 14 points to help Morgan State defeat Maryland-Eastern Shore 70-65 on Saturday night.

Tabbs was 6 of 10 shooting (1 for 5 from 3-point range) for the Bears (9-15, 5-3 Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference). Kameron Hobbs scored 11 points and added seven rebounds and five assists. Will Thomas totaled nine points, six rebounds and three steals.

The Hawks (7-15, 2-6) were led by Devon Ellis with 22 points and 10 rebounds. Troy Hupstead added 11 points, nine rebounds, three steals and four blocks. Dionte Johnson scored 10.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

