Tabbs and Morgan State host South Carolina State

Morgan State Bears (6-15, 2-3 MEAC) at South Carolina State Bulldogs (7-14, 3-2 MEAC)

Orangeburg, South Carolina; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Morgan State takes on the South Carolina State Bulldogs after Wynston Tabbs scored 21 points in Morgan State’s 83-73 loss to the Norfolk State Spartans.

The Bulldogs are 5-3 on their home court. South Carolina State has a 3-1 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Bears are 2-3 in MEAC play. Morgan State is seventh in the MEAC giving up 79.2 points while holding opponents to 45.5% shooting.

South Carolina State scores 70.8 points per game, 8.4 fewer points than the 79.2 Morgan State gives up. Morgan State has shot at a 45.1% clip from the field this season, 1.4 percentage points less than the 46.5% shooting opponents of South Carolina State have averaged.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Davion Everett is scoring 8.8 points per game with 6.8 rebounds and 0.9 assists for the Bulldogs. Jordan Simpson is averaging 8.8 points over the last 10 games for South Carolina State.

Kameron Hobbs is averaging 9.9 points and 3.3 assists for the Bears. Will Thomas is averaging 14.6 points over the last 10 games for Morgan State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bulldogs: 4-6, averaging 70.8 points, 35.6 rebounds, 14.5 assists, 8.5 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 41.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.2 points per game.

Bears: 3-7, averaging 75.5 points, 36.7 rebounds, 13.7 assists, 6.3 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 46.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.1 points.

