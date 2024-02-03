Syracuse visits Wake Forest following Sallis’ 22-point game

Syracuse Orange (14-7, 5-5 ACC) at Wake Forest Demon Deacons (13-7, 5-4 ACC) Winston-Salem, North Carolina; Saturday, 7:45 p.m. EST…

Syracuse Orange (14-7, 5-5 ACC) at Wake Forest Demon Deacons (13-7, 5-4 ACC)

Winston-Salem, North Carolina; Saturday, 7:45 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Demon Deacons -8; over/under is 150.5

BOTTOM LINE: Wake Forest hosts the Syracuse Orange after Hunter Sallis scored 22 points in Wake Forest’s 77-72 loss to the Pittsburgh Panthers.

The Demon Deacons have gone 11-0 in home games. Wake Forest averages 79.8 points and has outscored opponents by 8.8 points per game.

The Orange are 5-5 in ACC play. Syracuse is 1-0 in games decided by less than 4 points.

Wake Forest makes 47.1% of its shots from the field this season, which is 3.9 percentage points higher than Syracuse has allowed to its opponents (43.2%). Syracuse has shot at a 44.4% clip from the field this season, 1.2 percentage points higher than the 43.2% shooting opponents of Wake Forest have averaged.

The Demon Deacons and Orange square off Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Sallis is scoring 18.0 points per game and averaging 4.0 rebounds for the Demon Deacons. Kevin Miller is averaging 16.0 points and 2.1 rebounds over the last 10 games for Wake Forest.

Judah Mintz is scoring 18.5 points per game and averaging 3.3 rebounds for the Orange. JJ Starling is averaging 12.8 points and 2.7 rebounds over the last 10 games for Syracuse.

LAST 10 GAMES: Demon Deacons: 6-4, averaging 79.7 points, 35.1 rebounds, 12.0 assists, 5.4 steals and 4.6 blocks per game while shooting 46.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.5 points per game.

Orange: 6-4, averaging 72.8 points, 35.2 rebounds, 14.5 assists, 9.0 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 43.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.9 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.