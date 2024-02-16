Syracuse visits Georgia Tech after Mintz’s 25-point showing

Syracuse Orange (16-9, 7-7 ACC) at Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (10-15, 3-11 ACC) Atlanta; Saturday, 5:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Syracuse Orange (16-9, 7-7 ACC) at Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (10-15, 3-11 ACC)

Atlanta; Saturday, 5:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Syracuse takes on the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets after Judah Mintz scored 25 points in Syracuse’s 86-79 win against the North Carolina Tar Heels.

The Yellow Jackets are 6-6 in home games. Georgia Tech is 5-2 in one-possession games.

The Orange have gone 7-7 against ACC opponents. Syracuse is seventh in the ACC scoring 76.0 points per game and is shooting 45.2%.

Georgia Tech’s average of 7.8 made 3-pointers per game this season is the same per game average that Syracuse allows. Syracuse averages 76.0 points per game, 0.4 more than the 75.6 Georgia Tech allows.

The Yellow Jackets and Orange face off Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Miles Kelly is scoring 14.6 points per game with 5.8 rebounds and 1.9 assists for the Yellow Jackets.

Mintz is averaging 18.4 points, 4.6 assists and 2.1 steals for the Orange.

LAST 10 GAMES: Yellow Jackets: 2-8, averaging 69.2 points, 34.6 rebounds, 12.1 assists, 4.0 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 41.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.4 points per game.

Orange: 5-5, averaging 74.7 points, 29.9 rebounds, 13.3 assists, 8.9 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 45.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 80.7 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

