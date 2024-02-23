Syracuse hosts Notre Dame after Bunch’s 26-point game

Notre Dame Fighting Irish (10-16, 5-10 ACC) at Syracuse Orange (17-10, 8-8 ACC) Syracuse, New York; Saturday, 12 p.m. EST…

Notre Dame Fighting Irish (10-16, 5-10 ACC) at Syracuse Orange (17-10, 8-8 ACC)

Syracuse, New York; Saturday, 12 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Syracuse hosts the Notre Dame Fighting Irish after Chris Bunch scored 26 points in Syracuse’s 87-83 win over the NC State Wolfpack.

The Orange are 12-2 on their home court. Syracuse averages 75.9 points and has outscored opponents by 1.3 points per game.

The Fighting Irish are 5-10 in ACC play. Notre Dame gives up 64.7 points to opponents and has been outscored by 2.4 points per game.

Syracuse’s average of 7.0 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.2 more made shots on average than the 6.8 per game Notre Dame allows. Notre Dame averages 62.3 points per game, 12.3 fewer points than the 74.6 Syracuse allows to opponents.

The Orange and Fighting Irish square off Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Bunch is shooting 41.6% from beyond the arc with 2.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Orange, while averaging 11.8 points. JJ Starling is averaging 18 points over the past 10 games for Syracuse.

Kebba Njie is averaging 4.4 points and 5.8 rebounds for the Fighting Irish. Markus Burton is averaging 16.7 points over the last 10 games for Notre Dame.

LAST 10 GAMES: Orange: 5-5, averaging 75.8 points, 29.3 rebounds, 13.5 assists, 9.5 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 45.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 79.4 points per game.

Fighting Irish: 3-7, averaging 60.6 points, 35.6 rebounds, 9.8 assists, 6.1 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 39.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.1 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

