Syracuse hosts No. 3 North Carolina following Davis’ 25-point game

North Carolina Tar Heels (19-5, 11-2 ACC) at Syracuse Orange (15-9, 6-7 ACC) Syracuse, New York; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST…

North Carolina Tar Heels (19-5, 11-2 ACC) at Syracuse Orange (15-9, 6-7 ACC)

Syracuse, New York; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 3 North Carolina faces the Syracuse Orange after RJ Davis scored 25 points in North Carolina’s 75-72 win over the Miami Hurricanes.

The Orange have gone 11-2 at home. Syracuse is seventh in the ACC scoring 75.6 points while shooting 44.6% from the field.

The Tar Heels are 11-2 against ACC opponents. North Carolina is fourth in the ACC scoring 34.4 points per game in the paint led by Armando Bacot averaging 9.3.

Syracuse’s average of 7.0 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.1 more made shots on average than the 6.9 per game North Carolina allows. North Carolina has shot at a 44.8% rate from the field this season, 0.3 percentage points below the 45.1% shooting opponents of Syracuse have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Chris Bunch is shooting 39.6% from beyond the arc with 2.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Orange, while averaging 11.4 points. Judah Mintz is averaging 16.9 points, 5.6 assists and 1.8 steals over the past 10 games for Syracuse.

Davis is averaging 21.5 points and 3.5 assists for the Tar Heels. Bacot is averaging 13.2 points over the last 10 games for North Carolina.

LAST 10 GAMES: Orange: 5-5, averaging 73.0 points, 31.2 rebounds, 13.6 assists, 9.6 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 43.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.7 points per game.

Tar Heels: 8-2, averaging 80.9 points, 43.8 rebounds, 14.4 assists, 6.4 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 43.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.9 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.