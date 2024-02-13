Syracuse hosts Davis and No. 7 North Carolina

North Carolina Tar Heels (19-5, 11-2 ACC) at Syracuse Orange (15-9, 6-7 ACC) Syracuse, New York; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST…

North Carolina Tar Heels (19-5, 11-2 ACC) at Syracuse Orange (15-9, 6-7 ACC)

Syracuse, New York; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Tar Heels -8; over/under is 157

BOTTOM LINE: No. 7 North Carolina visits the Syracuse Orange after RJ Davis scored 25 points in North Carolina’s 75-72 win over the Miami Hurricanes.

The Orange have gone 11-2 in home games. Syracuse has a 2-0 record in one-possession games.

The Tar Heels are 11-2 in conference play. North Carolina is 1-2 in one-possession games.

Syracuse averages 75.6 points, 5.2 more per game than the 70.4 North Carolina gives up. North Carolina has shot at a 44.8% rate from the field this season, 0.3 percentage points below the 45.1% shooting opponents of Syracuse have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Chris Bunch is shooting 39.6% from beyond the arc with 2.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Orange, while averaging 11.4 points. Judah Mintz is shooting 40.5% and averaging 16.9 points over the last 10 games for Syracuse.

Davis averages 3.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Tar Heels, scoring 21.5 points while shooting 41.4% from beyond the arc. Armando Bacot is shooting 58.3% and averaging 13.2 points over the last 10 games for North Carolina.

LAST 10 GAMES: Orange: 5-5, averaging 73.0 points, 31.2 rebounds, 13.6 assists, 9.6 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 43.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.7 points per game.

Tar Heels: 8-2, averaging 80.9 points, 43.8 rebounds, 14.4 assists, 6.4 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 43.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.9 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

