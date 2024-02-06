Syracuse dismisses forward Benny Williams from men’s basketball team

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (AP) — Syracuse has dismissed Benny Williams from its men’s basketball program. The school announced Williams’ exit Tuesday…

The school announced Williams’ exit Tuesday without disclosing the reason for the 6-foot-9 forward’s removal. The statement announcing the decision said “everyone involved with the program wishes Benny the best.”

Williams had been suspended for the first two games of Syracuse’s season because of a violation of team rules.

He was averaging 5.4 points, 3.9 rebounds, 1.2 assists and 17 minutes in 18 games this season. Williams had 7.2 points, 4.1 rebounds and 22.3 minutes per game last season.

Syracuse (14-8, 5-6 Atlantic Coast Conference) hosts Louisville (7-15, 2-9) on Wednesday.

