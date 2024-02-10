Live Radio
Home » College Basketball » Sykes scores 11 in…

Sykes scores 11 in Texas State’s 68-60 victory over Ball State

The Associated Press

February 10, 2024, 7:47 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

SAN MARCOS, Texas (AP) — Davion Sykes scored 11 points and grabbed 10 rebounds as Texas State beat Ball State 68-60 on Saturday night.

Jordan Mason and Coleton Benson each scored 11 points for the Bobcats (11-14, 4-8 Sun Belt Conference).

The Cardinals (12-12, 4-7 Mid-American Conference) were led in scoring by Basheer Jihad, who finished with 19 points, nine rebounds and three steals. Mickey Pearson Jr. added 13 points and two blocks for Ball State. Davion Bailey also had 12 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

College Basketball | Other Sports News | Sports
Federal News Network Logo
Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up