Sutherland scores 23, Le Moyne wins 75-67 over Stonehill

The Associated Press

February 17, 2024, 4:52 PM

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (AP) — Luke Sutherland’s 23 points helped Le Moyne defeat Stonehill 75-67 on Saturday.

Sutherland added nine rebounds and five assists for the Dolphins (12-14, 7-5 Northeast Conference). Kaiyem Cleary added 14 points and seven rebounds.

Tony Felder led the Skyhawks (3-25, 1-12) in scoring, finishing with 14 points. Max Zegarowski added 13 points and nine rebounds for Stonehill. Austin Abrams had 10 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

