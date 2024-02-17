Sutherland scores 23, Le Moyne wins 75-67 over Stonehill

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (AP) — Luke Sutherland’s 23 points helped Le Moyne defeat Stonehill 75-67 on Saturday. Sutherland added nine rebounds…

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (AP) — Luke Sutherland’s 23 points helped Le Moyne defeat Stonehill 75-67 on Saturday.

Sutherland added nine rebounds and five assists for the Dolphins (12-14, 7-5 Northeast Conference). Kaiyem Cleary added 14 points and seven rebounds.

Tony Felder led the Skyhawks (3-25, 1-12) in scoring, finishing with 14 points. Max Zegarowski added 13 points and nine rebounds for Stonehill. Austin Abrams had 10 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

