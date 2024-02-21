Sutherland leads Le Moyne against LIU after 23-point game

Le Moyne Dolphins (12-14, 7-5 NEC) at Long Island Sharks (6-19, 5-8 NEC) New York; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Le Moyne Dolphins (12-14, 7-5 NEC) at Long Island Sharks (6-19, 5-8 NEC)

New York; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Le Moyne visits the Long Island Sharks after Luke Sutherland scored 23 points in Le Moyne’s 75-67 win against the Stonehill Skyhawks.

The Sharks have gone 4-4 at home. LIU is 2-13 in games decided by 10 points or more.

The Dolphins have gone 7-5 against NEC opponents. Le Moyne has a 6-7 record against opponents over .500.

LIU scores 66.6 points per game, 5.1 fewer points than the 71.7 Le Moyne gives up. Le Moyne’s 43.5% shooting percentage from the field this season is 2.2 percentage points lower than LIU has given up to its opponents (45.7%).

TOP PERFORMERS: Tai Strickland is scoring 14.0 points per game with 4.1 rebounds and 2.6 assists for the Sharks. Tana Kopa is averaging 17.7 points over the past 10 games for LIU.

Mike Depersia is averaging 4.3 points, 3.6 assists and 1.8 steals for the Dolphins. Kaiyem Cleary is averaging 18.7 points over the last 10 games for Le Moyne.

LAST 10 GAMES: Sharks: 3-7, averaging 71.5 points, 36.4 rebounds, 14.8 assists, 6.0 steals and 4.8 blocks per game while shooting 45.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.7 points per game.

Dolphins: 6-4, averaging 74.9 points, 34.3 rebounds, 16.2 assists, 6.2 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 44.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.5 points.

