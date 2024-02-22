Sutherland leads Le Moyne against LIU after 23-point game

Le Moyne Dolphins (12-14, 7-5 NEC) at Long Island Sharks (6-19, 5-8 NEC) New York; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Le Moyne Dolphins (12-14, 7-5 NEC) at Long Island Sharks (6-19, 5-8 NEC)

New York; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Le Moyne faces the Long Island Sharks after Luke Sutherland scored 23 points in Le Moyne’s 75-67 win against the Stonehill Skyhawks.

The Sharks have gone 4-4 at home. LIU has a 3-2 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Dolphins are 7-5 against conference opponents.

LIU averages 66.6 points per game, 5.1 fewer points than the 71.7 Le Moyne allows. Le Moyne’s 43.5% shooting percentage from the field this season is 2.2 percentage points lower than LIU has allowed to its opponents (45.7%).

TOP PERFORMERS: Tai Strickland is shooting 44.0% and averaging 14.0 points for the Sharks. Tana Kopa is averaging 3.1 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for LIU.

LAST 10 GAMES: Sharks: 3-7, averaging 71.5 points, 36.4 rebounds, 14.8 assists, 6.0 steals and 4.8 blocks per game while shooting 45.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.7 points per game.

Dolphins: 6-4, averaging 74.9 points, 34.3 rebounds, 16.2 assists, 6.2 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 44.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.5 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.