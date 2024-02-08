Sutherland and Le Moyne host Stonehill

Le Moyne Dolphins (9-13, 4-4 NEC) at Stonehill Skyhawks (3-21, 1-8 NEC) South Easton, Massachusetts; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST FANDUEL…

Le Moyne Dolphins (9-13, 4-4 NEC) at Stonehill Skyhawks (3-21, 1-8 NEC)

South Easton, Massachusetts; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Dolphins -2; over/under is 144

BOTTOM LINE: Le Moyne faces the Stonehill Skyhawks after Luke Sutherland scored 26 points in Le Moyne’s 87-81 loss to the Sacred Heart Pioneers.

The Skyhawks have gone 3-5 at home. Stonehill is ninth in the NEC scoring 63.6 points while shooting 39.8% from the field.

The Dolphins are 4-4 against NEC opponents. Le Moyne is 1-1 in games decided by less than 4 points.

Stonehill scores 63.6 points per game, 9.6 fewer points than the 73.2 Le Moyne allows. Le Moyne averages 74.4 points per game, 2.2 fewer than the 76.6 Stonehill allows to opponents.

The matchup Thursday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Max Zegarowski is scoring 12.5 points per game and averaging 4.6 rebounds for the Skyhawks. Tony Felder is averaging 10.1 points and 3.7 rebounds over the last 10 games for Stonehill.

Kaiyem Cleary is averaging 16.2 points and 5.7 rebounds for the Dolphins. Sutherland is averaging 13.4 points over the last 10 games for Le Moyne.

LAST 10 GAMES: Skyhawks: 1-9, averaging 63.2 points, 33.8 rebounds, 12.2 assists, 8.0 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 40.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.1 points per game.

Dolphins: 4-6, averaging 73.0 points, 34.2 rebounds, 15.6 assists, 5.7 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 43.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.0 points.

