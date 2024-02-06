Sumler leads Charleston Southern against Winthrop

Charleston Southern Buccaneers (8-14, 4-5 Big South) at Winthrop Eagles (14-10, 5-4 Big South) Rock Hill, South Carolina; Wednesday, 6:30…

Charleston Southern Buccaneers (8-14, 4-5 Big South) at Winthrop Eagles (14-10, 5-4 Big South)

Rock Hill, South Carolina; Wednesday, 6:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Charleston Southern visits the Winthrop Eagles after A’lahn Sumler scored 34 points in Charleston Southern’s 83-77 win over the Longwood Lancers.

The Eagles are 6-3 in home games. Winthrop is third in the Big South with 35.5 points per game in the paint led by Kelton Talford averaging 8.0.

The Buccaneers are 4-5 in Big South play. Charleston Southern ranks eighth in the Big South scoring 28.7 points per game in the paint led by Taje’ Kelly averaging 10.4.

Winthrop is shooting 46.7% from the field this season, 1.2 percentage points higher than the 45.5% Charleston Southern allows to opponents. Charleston Southern has shot at a 44.0% rate from the field this season, 2.4 percentage points above the 41.6% shooting opponents of Winthrop have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Talford is averaging 14.5 points and 5.2 rebounds for the Eagles.

RJ Johnson is averaging 16.4 points for the Buccaneers.

LAST 10 GAMES: Eagles: 6-4, averaging 82.4 points, 35.6 rebounds, 12.3 assists, 6.6 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 49.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.6 points per game.

Buccaneers: 4-6, averaging 68.9 points, 34.7 rebounds, 8.9 assists, 3.4 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 42.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.6 points.

