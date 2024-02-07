Sumler leads Charleston Southern against Winthrop after 34-point game

Charleston Southern Buccaneers (8-14, 4-5 Big South) at Winthrop Eagles (14-10, 5-4 Big South) Rock Hill, South Carolina; Wednesday, 6:30…

Charleston Southern Buccaneers (8-14, 4-5 Big South) at Winthrop Eagles (14-10, 5-4 Big South)

Rock Hill, South Carolina; Wednesday, 6:30 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Eagles -10; over/under is 142.5

BOTTOM LINE: Charleston Southern visits the Winthrop Eagles after A’lahn Sumler scored 34 points in Charleston Southern’s 83-77 victory over the Longwood Lancers.

The Eagles are 6-3 in home games. Winthrop ranks fourth in the Big South in rebounding averaging 35.9 rebounds. Kelton Talford paces the Eagles with 5.2 boards.

The Buccaneers are 4-5 in conference games. Charleston Southern ranks ninth in the Big South with 10.5 assists per game led by RJ Johnson averaging 2.6.

Winthrop scores 79.0 points per game, 4.0 more points than the 75.0 Charleston Southern gives up. Charleston Southern averages 6.9 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.6 fewer makes per game than Winthrop allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Talford is scoring 14.5 points per game with 5.2 rebounds and 0.9 assists for the Eagles. Nick Johnson is averaging 12 points and 1.6 steals over the past 10 games for Winthrop.

RJ Johnson is averaging 16.4 points for the Buccaneers. Sumler is averaging 15.7 points over the last 10 games for Charleston Southern.

LAST 10 GAMES: Eagles: 6-4, averaging 82.4 points, 35.6 rebounds, 12.3 assists, 6.6 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 49.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.6 points per game.

Buccaneers: 4-6, averaging 68.9 points, 34.7 rebounds, 8.9 assists, 3.4 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 42.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.6 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

