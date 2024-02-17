Sumler leads Charleston Southern against UNC Asheville after 25-point game

Charleston Southern Buccaneers (8-16, 4-7 Big South) at UNC Asheville Bulldogs (18-9, 10-2 Big South) Asheville, North Carolina; Saturday, 4:30…

Charleston Southern Buccaneers (8-16, 4-7 Big South) at UNC Asheville Bulldogs (18-9, 10-2 Big South)

Asheville, North Carolina; Saturday, 4:30 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bulldogs -12; over/under is 146

BOTTOM LINE: Charleston Southern takes on the UNC Asheville Bulldogs after A’lahn Sumler scored 25 points in Charleston Southern’s 85-77 loss to the Gardner-Webb Runnin’ Bulldogs.

The Bulldogs have gone 11-1 in home games. UNC Asheville is seventh in the Big South at limiting opponent scoring, allowing 74.0 points while holding opponents to 43.5% shooting.

The Buccaneers are 4-7 in Big South play. Charleston Southern is ninth in the Big South scoring 69.7 points per game and is shooting 43.0%.

UNC Asheville is shooting 46.7% from the field this season, 1.3 percentage points higher than the 45.4% Charleston Southern allows to opponents. Charleston Southern has shot at a 43.0% clip from the field this season, 0.5 percentage points below the 43.5% shooting opponents of UNC Asheville have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Caleb Burgess is averaging 7.1 points and 4.7 assists for the Bulldogs. Drew Pember is averaging 22.7 points and 8.9 rebounds while shooting 42.0% over the last 10 games for UNC Asheville.

RJ Johnson is scoring 16.0 points per game and averaging 1.9 rebounds for the Buccaneers. Sumler is averaging 15.6 points and 4.1 rebounds over the last 10 games for Charleston Southern.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bulldogs: 8-2, averaging 76.7 points, 32.3 rebounds, 13.3 assists, 6.4 steals and 4.7 blocks per game while shooting 46.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.8 points per game.

Buccaneers: 4-6, averaging 69.1 points, 37.9 rebounds, 8.8 assists, 4.5 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 40.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.5 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.