Styles leads Georgetown against No. 17 Creighton after 23-point game

Georgetown Hoyas (8-15, 1-11 Big East) at Creighton Bluejays (17-7, 8-5 Big East)

Omaha, Nebraska; Tuesday, 8:30 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bluejays -18.5; over/under is 150

BOTTOM LINE: Georgetown plays the No. 17 Creighton Bluejays after Dontrez Styles scored 23 points in Georgetown’s 89-64 loss to the UConn Huskies.

The Bluejays are 10-2 in home games. Creighton leads the Big East with 29.2 defensive rebounds per game led by Baylor Scheierman averaging 7.8.

The Hoyas have gone 1-11 against Big East opponents. Georgetown averages 11.7 turnovers per game and is 2-5 when winning the turnover battle.

Creighton is shooting 48.4% from the field this season, 0.5 percentage points higher than the 47.9% Georgetown allows to opponents. Georgetown has shot at a 41.6% clip from the field this season, 0.2 percentage points greater than the 41.4% shooting opponents of Creighton have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Scheierman is averaging 18.5 points, 8.6 rebounds and 3.8 assists for the Bluejays. Ryan Kalkbrenner is averaging 19.7 points over the last 10 games for Creighton.

Jayden Epps is averaging 17.5 points and 4.4 assists for the Hoyas. Jay Heath is averaging 1.6 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Georgetown.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bluejays: 7-3, averaging 79.7 points, 37.9 rebounds, 16.0 assists, 4.2 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 46.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.0 points per game.

Hoyas: 1-9, averaging 68.9 points, 31.2 rebounds, 10.9 assists, 5.6 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 39.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 81.8 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

