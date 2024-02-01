Strickland leads LIU against Fairleigh Dickinson after 34-point game

Long Island Sharks (4-15, 3-4 NEC) at Fairleigh Dickinson Knights (10-12, 4-3 NEC) Teaneck, New Jersey; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST…

Long Island Sharks (4-15, 3-4 NEC) at Fairleigh Dickinson Knights (10-12, 4-3 NEC)

Teaneck, New Jersey; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: LIU takes on the Fairleigh Dickinson Knights after Tai Strickland scored 34 points in LIU’s 87-74 loss to the Le Moyne Dolphins.

The Knights have gone 5-5 at home. Fairleigh Dickinson allows 79.4 points to opponents and has been outscored by 1.4 points per game.

The Sharks are 3-4 against NEC opponents. LIU has a 1-8 record against opponents over .500.

Fairleigh Dickinson averages 8.8 made 3-pointers per game, 2.4 more made shots than the 6.4 per game LIU gives up. LIU averages 5.5 made 3-pointers per game this season, 3.8 fewer made shots on average than the 9.3 per game Fairleigh Dickinson allows.

The matchup Thursday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ansley Almonor is averaging 16.6 points and 5.5 rebounds for the Knights. Sean Moore is averaging 13.3 points and 7.7 rebounds over the past 10 games for Fairleigh Dickinson.

Eric Acker is averaging 13.2 points and 3.8 assists for the Sharks. Strickland is averaging 17.8 points and 1.9 steals over the last 10 games for LIU.

LAST 10 GAMES: Knights: 4-6, averaging 72.4 points, 36.4 rebounds, 13.9 assists, 7.4 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 40.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.6 points per game.

Sharks: 3-7, averaging 65.2 points, 33.3 rebounds, 12.7 assists, 5.2 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 42.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.1 points.

