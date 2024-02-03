ELECTION 2024: Joe Biden wins the Democratic presidential primary in South Carolina (live results) | Biden seeks big win in South Carolina | Track 2024 primary and caucus results
Strawbridge scores 14, Evansville knocks off Valparaiso 63-62

The Associated Press

February 3, 2024, 8:07 PM

VALPARAISO, Ind. (AP) — Kenny Strawbridge scored 14 points as Evansville beat Valparaiso 63-62 on Saturday night.

Strawbridge added five rebounds for the Purple Aces (14-9, 5-7 Missouri Valley Conference). Yacine Toumi scored 10 points while shooting 4 of 5 from the field and 2 for 4 from the line, and added six rebounds. Antonio Thomas finished 4 of 5 from the field to finish with 10 points.

The Beacons (6-17, 2-10) were led by Cooper Schwieger, who recorded 22 points. Isaiah Stafford added 15 points for Valparaiso. Jaxon Edwards also recorded 10 points, four steals and two blocks.

Strawbridge scored eight points in the first half and Evansville went into the break trailing 32-30. Thomas put up seven second-half points and Evansville secured the victory after a second half that featured five lead changes and was tied six times.

Valparaiso’s Darius DeAveiro, whose 3-pointer with 1:33 to play made it 61-all, missed a potential tying free throw with a second left.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

