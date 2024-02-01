Storr leads No. 6 Wisconsin against Nebraska after 28-point game

Wisconsin Badgers (16-4, 8-1 Big Ten) at Nebraska Cornhuskers (15-6, 5-5 Big Ten) Lincoln, Nebraska; Thursday, 8:30 p.m. EST FANDUEL…

Wisconsin Badgers (16-4, 8-1 Big Ten) at Nebraska Cornhuskers (15-6, 5-5 Big Ten)

Lincoln, Nebraska; Thursday, 8:30 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Badgers -1.5; over/under is 144.5

BOTTOM LINE: No. 6 Wisconsin visits the Nebraska Cornhuskers after AJ Storr scored 28 points in Wisconsin’s 81-66 win over the Michigan State Spartans.

The Cornhuskers have gone 13-1 at home. Nebraska is third in the Big Ten with 26.3 defensive rebounds per game led by Rienk Mast averaging 6.1.

The Badgers are 8-1 against Big Ten opponents. Wisconsin averages 76.0 points and has outscored opponents by 9.1 points per game.

Nebraska averages 9.6 made 3-pointers per game, 2.5 more made shots than the 7.1 per game Wisconsin allows. Wisconsin averages 7.0 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.7 fewer made shots on average than the 8.7 per game Nebraska gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Keisei Tominaga is scoring 13.6 points per game with 1.9 rebounds and 1.1 assists for the Cornhuskers. Brice Williams is averaging 12.5 points, 5.9 rebounds and 3.1 assists over the last 10 games for Nebraska.

Steven Crowl is averaging 11.9 points and 7.5 rebounds for the Badgers. Storr is averaging 18.0 points over the last 10 games for Wisconsin.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cornhuskers: 6-4, averaging 78.7 points, 34.9 rebounds, 16.3 assists, 7.9 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 46.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.9 points per game.

Badgers: 9-1, averaging 78.4 points, 34.0 rebounds, 13.9 assists, 5.8 steals and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 50.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.1 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.