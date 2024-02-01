Stony Brook visits Thomas and Hofstra

Stony Brook Seawolves (11-10, 4-4 CAA) at Hofstra Pride (11-10, 4-4 CAA) Hempstead, New York; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST FANDUEL…

Stony Brook Seawolves (11-10, 4-4 CAA) at Hofstra Pride (11-10, 4-4 CAA)

Hempstead, New York; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Pride -7; over/under is 141.5

BOTTOM LINE: Hofstra faces the Stony Brook Seawolves after Tyler Thomas scored 24 points in Hofstra’s 81-78 loss to the Monmouth Hawks.

The Pride are 6-2 on their home court. Hofstra has a 6-7 record against teams over .500.

The Seawolves are 4-4 in CAA play. Stony Brook is fourth in the CAA with 24.0 defensive rebounds per game led by Andre Snoddy averaging 4.9.

Hofstra averages 10.5 made 3-pointers per game, 1.2 more made shots than the 9.3 per game Stony Brook gives up. Stony Brook averages 7.6 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.0 fewer made shot on average than the 8.6 per game Hofstra allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Thomas is scoring 21.4 points per game and averaging 5.1 rebounds for the Pride. Darlinstone Dubar is averaging 2.5 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Hofstra.

Tyler Stephenson-Moore is averaging 14.8 points for the Seawolves. Aaron Clarke is averaging 1.8 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Stony Brook.

LAST 10 GAMES: Pride: 4-6, averaging 71.6 points, 31.9 rebounds, 14.2 assists, 5.9 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 45.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.9 points per game.

Seawolves: 5-5, averaging 70.0 points, 36.0 rebounds, 10.5 assists, 6.1 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 43.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.6 points.

