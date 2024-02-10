Stony Brook takes on Campbell after Stephenson-Moore’s 27-point game

Stony Brook Seawolves (13-11, 6-5 CAA) at Campbell Fighting Camels (11-13, 5-6 CAA) Buies Creek, North Carolina; Saturday, 2 p.m.…

Stony Brook Seawolves (13-11, 6-5 CAA) at Campbell Fighting Camels (11-13, 5-6 CAA)

Buies Creek, North Carolina; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Seawolves -3.5; over/under is 138

BOTTOM LINE: Stony Brook takes on the Campbell Fighting Camels after Tyler Stephenson-Moore scored 27 points in Stony Brook’s 79-64 victory over the Elon Phoenix.

The Fighting Camels have gone 8-5 at home. Campbell is sixth in the CAA with 32.5 points per game in the paint led by Anthony Dell’Orso averaging 9.1.

The Seawolves have gone 6-5 against CAA opponents. Stony Brook is fifth in the CAA with 36.5 rebounds per game led by Andre Snoddy averaging 7.1.

Campbell scores 68.6 points per game, 2.8 fewer points than the 71.4 Stony Brook allows. Stony Brook has shot at a 42.7% rate from the field this season, 0.5 percentage points below the 43.2% shooting opponents of Campbell have averaged.

The Fighting Camels and Seawolves match up Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Dell’Orso is scoring 18.0 points per game with 6.3 rebounds and 1.6 assists for the Fighting Camels. Jasin Sinani is averaging 13.1 points and 5.3 rebounds while shooting 49.4% over the last 10 games for Campbell.

Stephenson-Moore is averaging 15.1 points for the Seawolves. Aaron Clarke is averaging 15.2 points over the last 10 games for Stony Brook.

LAST 10 GAMES: Fighting Camels: 5-5, averaging 69.5 points, 32.2 rebounds, 13.0 assists, 6.2 steals and 1.9 blocks per game while shooting 46.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.4 points per game.

Seawolves: 5-5, averaging 72.3 points, 35.4 rebounds, 12.1 assists, 6.0 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 44.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.0 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

