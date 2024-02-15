Stony Brook hosts Hampton following Mullen’s 23-point showing

Hampton Pirates (5-20, 0-12 CAA) at Stony Brook Seawolves (13-12, 6-6 CAA) Stony Brook, New York; Thursday, 6:30 p.m. EST…

Hampton Pirates (5-20, 0-12 CAA) at Stony Brook Seawolves (13-12, 6-6 CAA)

Stony Brook, New York; Thursday, 6:30 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Seawolves -11.5; over/under is 146.5

BOTTOM LINE: Hampton visits the Stony Brook Seawolves after Kyrese Mullen scored 23 points in Hampton’s 95-65 loss to the UNC Wilmington Seahawks.

The Seawolves have gone 9-3 at home. Stony Brook is fifth in the CAA in rebounding averaging 36.3 rebounds. Andre Snoddy leads the Seawolves with 7.1 boards.

The Pirates have gone 0-12 against CAA opponents. Hampton allows 78.1 points to opponents and has been outscored by 4.0 points per game.

Stony Brook scores 71.6 points per game, 6.5 fewer points than the 78.1 Hampton gives up. Hampton has shot at a 44.1% clip from the field this season, 0.6 percentage points above the 43.5% shooting opponents of Stony Brook have averaged.

The matchup Thursday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tyler Stephenson-Moore is averaging 14.9 points for the Seawolves. Aaron Clarke is averaging 14.7 points over the last 10 games for Stony Brook.

LAST 10 GAMES: Seawolves: 5-5, averaging 71.3 points, 35.8 rebounds, 12.0 assists, 5.4 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 43.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.2 points per game.

Pirates: 1-9, averaging 70.0 points, 33.8 rebounds, 12.5 assists, 4.5 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 43.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 79.0 points.

