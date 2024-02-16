Stonehill visits Le Moyne following Cleary’s 21-point game

Stonehill Skyhawks (3-24, 1-11 NEC) at Le Moyne Dolphins (11-14, 6-5 NEC) Syracuse, New York; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Stonehill Skyhawks (3-24, 1-11 NEC) at Le Moyne Dolphins (11-14, 6-5 NEC)

Syracuse, New York; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Le Moyne takes on the Stonehill Skyhawks after Kaiyem Cleary scored 21 points in Le Moyne’s 69-64 overtime victory against the Central Connecticut State Blue Devils.

The Dolphins have gone 7-2 at home. Le Moyne averages 16.0 assists per game to lead the NEC, paced by Mike Depersia with 3.6.

The Skyhawks have gone 1-11 against NEC opponents. Stonehill is ninth in the NEC scoring 63.3 points per game and is shooting 39.8%.

Le Moyne is shooting 43.7% from the field this season, 0.1 percentage points lower than the 43.8% Stonehill allows to opponents. Stonehill averages 63.3 points per game, 8.6 fewer points than the 71.9 Le Moyne allows to opponents.

TOP PERFORMERS: Cleary is averaging 16 points and six rebounds for the Dolphins. Luke Sutherland is averaging 14.1 points over the last 10 games for Le Moyne.

LAST 10 GAMES: Dolphins: 5-5, averaging 73.6 points, 34.4 rebounds, 15.6 assists, 5.3 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 44.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.4 points per game.

Skyhawks: 1-9, averaging 63.0 points, 32.6 rebounds, 13.5 assists, 6.8 steals and 2.0 blocks per game while shooting 41.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.1 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.