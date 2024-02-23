Stonehill Skyhawks take on the Saint Francis (PA) Red Flash on 4-game losing streak

Saint Francis (PA) Red Flash (8-19, 3-11 NEC) at Stonehill Skyhawks (3-25, 1-12 NEC) South Easton, Massachusetts; Saturday, 2 p.m.…

Saint Francis (PA) Red Flash (8-19, 3-11 NEC) at Stonehill Skyhawks (3-25, 1-12 NEC)

South Easton, Massachusetts; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Stonehill comes into the matchup with Saint Francis (PA) after losing four straight games.

The Skyhawks are 3-7 in home games. Stonehill allows 76.4 points and has been outscored by 12.9 points per game.

The Red Flash are 3-11 in NEC play. Saint Francis (PA) is ninth in the NEC with 21.3 defensive rebounds per game led by Eli Wilborn averaging 4.5.

Stonehill averages 8.3 made 3-pointers per game, 1.0 more made shot than the 7.3 per game Saint Francis (PA) gives up. Saint Francis (PA) averages 6.3 made 3-pointers per game this season, 3.7 fewer made shots on average than the 10.0 per game Stonehill gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Max Zegarowski is shooting 41.9% and averaging 12.3 points for the Skyhawks. Tony Felder is averaging 2.1 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Stonehill.

Carlos Lopez Jr. averages 1.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Red Flash, scoring 9.1 points while shooting 30.5% from beyond the arc. Wilborn is shooting 51.5% and averaging 14.1 points over the last 10 games for Saint Francis (PA).

LAST 10 GAMES: Skyhawks: 1-9, averaging 62.3 points, 33.0 rebounds, 13.4 assists, 5.6 steals and 2.0 blocks per game while shooting 41.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.5 points per game.

Red Flash: 3-7, averaging 65.7 points, 36.3 rebounds, 12.6 assists, 5.2 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 43.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.0 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.