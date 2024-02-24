Stonehill Skyhawks take on the Saint Francis (PA) Red Flash on 4-game losing streak

Saint Francis (PA) Red Flash (8-19, 3-11 NEC) at Stonehill Skyhawks (3-25, 1-12 NEC) South Easton, Massachusetts; Saturday, 2 p.m.…

Saint Francis (PA) Red Flash (8-19, 3-11 NEC) at Stonehill Skyhawks (3-25, 1-12 NEC)

South Easton, Massachusetts; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Skyhawks -2; over/under is 135

BOTTOM LINE: Stonehill heads into the matchup with Saint Francis (PA) after losing four straight games.

The Skyhawks have gone 3-7 at home. Stonehill has a 3-15 record in games decided by at least 10 points.

The Red Flash are 3-11 against NEC opponents. Saint Francis (PA) leads the NEC with 10.1 offensive rebounds per game led by Eli Wilborn averaging 3.0.

Stonehill is shooting 40.0% from the field this season, 5.3 percentage points lower than the 45.3% Saint Francis (PA) allows to opponents. Saint Francis (PA) has shot at a 42.4% clip from the field this season, 1.2 percentage points less than the 43.6% shooting opponents of Stonehill have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Max Zegarowski is scoring 12.3 points per game and averaging 4.8 rebounds for the Skyhawks. Jackson Benigni is averaging 9.9 points and 2.0 rebounds over the last 10 games for Stonehill.

Aaron Talbert is averaging 8.2 points for the Red Flash. Wilborn is averaging 14.1 points and 7.8 rebounds while shooting 51.5% over the last 10 games for Saint Francis (PA).

LAST 10 GAMES: Skyhawks: 1-9, averaging 62.3 points, 33.0 rebounds, 13.4 assists, 5.6 steals and 2.0 blocks per game while shooting 41.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.5 points per game.

Red Flash: 3-7, averaging 65.7 points, 36.3 rebounds, 12.6 assists, 5.2 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 43.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.0 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

