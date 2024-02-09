Stonehill plays Saint Francis (PA) on 16-game road slide

Stonehill Skyhawks (3-22, 1-9 NEC) at Saint Francis (PA) Red Flash (7-16, 2-8 NEC) Loretto, Pennsylvania; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST…

Stonehill Skyhawks (3-22, 1-9 NEC) at Saint Francis (PA) Red Flash (7-16, 2-8 NEC)

Loretto, Pennsylvania; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Stonehill hits the road against Saint Francis (PA) looking to break its 16-game road losing streak.

The Red Flash have gone 5-6 in home games. Saint Francis (PA) is sixth in the NEC with 12.7 assists per game led by Cam Gregory averaging 2.7.

The Skyhawks are 1-9 against conference opponents. Stonehill averages 13.6 turnovers per game and is 0-6 when committing fewer turnovers than opponents.

Saint Francis (PA) is shooting 41.6% from the field this season, 2.0 percentage points lower than the 43.6% Stonehill allows to opponents. Stonehill averages 63.4 points per game, 9.3 fewer points than the 72.7 Saint Francis (PA) gives up to opponents.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Gregory is averaging 13.4 points for the Red Flash. Eli Wilborn is averaging 13.1 points over the last 10 games for Saint Francis (PA).

Max Zegarowski is averaging 12 points for the Skyhawks. Tony Felder is averaging 9.2 points over the last 10 games for Stonehill.

LAST 10 GAMES: Red Flash: 2-8, averaging 64.3 points, 35.9 rebounds, 13.3 assists, 5.1 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 41.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.4 points per game.

Skyhawks: 1-9, averaging 63.1 points, 32.4 rebounds, 12.0 assists, 7.6 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 41.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.0 points.

