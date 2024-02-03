Stonehill hosts Brown and Wagner

Wagner Seahawks (10-10, 4-4 NEC) at Stonehill Skyhawks (2-21, 0-8 NEC) South Easton, Massachusetts; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK…

Wagner Seahawks (10-10, 4-4 NEC) at Stonehill Skyhawks (2-21, 0-8 NEC)

South Easton, Massachusetts; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Seahawks -3.5; over/under is 128

BOTTOM LINE: Wagner faces the Stonehill Skyhawks after Julian Brown scored 23 points in Wagner’s 80-57 win over the Le Moyne Dolphins.

The Skyhawks are 2-5 on their home court. Stonehill is 1-11 against opponents with a winning record.

The Seahawks are 4-4 against NEC opponents. Wagner ranks fourth in the NEC with 22.6 defensive rebounds per game led by Melvin Council Jr. averaging 4.3.

Stonehill averages 8.3 made 3-pointers per game, 1.6 more made shots than the 6.7 per game Wagner gives up. Wagner averages 7.8 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.1 fewer made shots on average than the 9.9 per game Stonehill gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tony Felder is averaging 12.2 points for the Skyhawks. Max Zegarowski is averaging 10.4 points over the last 10 games for Stonehill.

Council is averaging 14.5 points, 5.6 rebounds, 3.5 assists and 1.5 steals for the Seahawks. Brown is averaging 12.1 points over the last 10 games for Wagner.

LAST 10 GAMES: Skyhawks: 0-10, averaging 62.0 points, 33.1 rebounds, 12.0 assists, 8.4 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 39.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.7 points per game.

Seahawks: 6-4, averaging 69.2 points, 36.3 rebounds, 16.4 assists, 5.2 steals and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 44.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 60.1 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

