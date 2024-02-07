Stone leads Detroit Mercy against Wright State after 25-point game

Detroit Mercy Titans (0-24, 0-13 Horizon League) at Wright State Raiders (13-11, 8-5 Horizon League) Fairborn, Ohio; Thursday, 7 p.m.…

Detroit Mercy Titans (0-24, 0-13 Horizon League) at Wright State Raiders (13-11, 8-5 Horizon League)

Fairborn, Ohio; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Detroit Mercy takes on the Wright State Raiders after Jayden Stone scored 25 points in Detroit Mercy’s 75-67 loss to the Robert Morris Colonials.

The Raiders have gone 6-4 at home. Wright State is fifth in college basketball averaging 85.7 points and is shooting 53.6% from the field.

The Titans are 0-13 against Horizon League opponents. Detroit Mercy has a 0-3 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

Wright State averages 85.7 points, 5.4 more per game than the 80.3 Detroit Mercy allows. Detroit Mercy’s 40.0% shooting percentage from the field this season is 6.9 percentage points lower than Wright State has given up to its opponents (46.9%).

The Raiders and Titans square off Thursday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Brandon Noel is averaging 14.3 points and 7.4 rebounds for the Raiders. Trey Calvin is averaging 2.5 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Wright State.

Stone is averaging 20.3 points, 5.8 rebounds and 1.6 steals for the Titans. Marcus Tankersley is averaging 17.3 points over the last 10 games for Detroit Mercy.

LAST 10 GAMES: Raiders: 7-3, averaging 88.8 points, 33.3 rebounds, 19.0 assists, 4.8 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 55.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 83.5 points per game.

Titans: 0-10, averaging 67.4 points, 28.9 rebounds, 10.1 assists, 7.4 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 40.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 84.9 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

