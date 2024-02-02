Stone and Detroit Mercy host Robert Morris

Robert Morris Colonials (8-14, 4-7 Horizon League) at Detroit Mercy Titans (0-23, 0-12 Horizon League) Detroit; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST…

Robert Morris Colonials (8-14, 4-7 Horizon League) at Detroit Mercy Titans (0-23, 0-12 Horizon League)

Detroit; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Detroit Mercy takes on the Robert Morris Colonials after Jayden Stone scored 28 points in Detroit Mercy’s 77-65 loss to the Cleveland State Vikings.

The Titans are 0-8 on their home court. Detroit Mercy gives up 80.6 points to opponents and has been outscored by 17.1 points per game.

The Colonials have gone 4-7 against Horizon League opponents. Robert Morris is eighth in the Horizon League scoring 32.9 points per game in the paint led by Markeese Hastings averaging 6.0.

Detroit Mercy’s average of 5.6 made 3-pointers per game is 1.3 fewer made shots on average than the 6.9 per game Robert Morris gives up. Robert Morris averages 75.2 points per game, 5.4 fewer points than the 80.6 Detroit Mercy allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Stone is averaging 20.1 points, 5.8 rebounds and 1.6 steals for the Titans. Marcus Tankersley is averaging 16.2 points over the last 10 games for Detroit Mercy.

Hastings is averaging 15.3 points and 8.5 rebounds for the Colonials. Josh Corbin is averaging 13.0 points over the last 10 games for Robert Morris.

LAST 10 GAMES: Titans: 0-10, averaging 66.2 points, 30.3 rebounds, 10.1 assists, 7.1 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 39.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 84.1 points per game.

Colonials: 4-6, averaging 79.8 points, 36.9 rebounds, 15.4 assists, 5.4 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 46.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 79.8 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.